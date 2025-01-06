Legal Resources

VA Homeless Programs

This proposed program is a part of VA’s continued efforts to support and expand access to certain former service members with other-than-honorable and bad conduct discharge statuses. VA has conducted extensive outreach to these former service members in recent years, increasing the number who applied for VA care or benefits.

In certain circumstances, individuals with an other-than-honorable discharge status can qualify for VA programs and services if they receive a favorable outcome through a military service discharge review board, a board for correction of military or naval records, or VA’s character of discharge determination. Key to this new proposed program would be providing former service members the legal assistance they need to navigate these processes.

Legal services grant program