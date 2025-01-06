Legal Resources
Veterans who are homeless or at risk for homelessness often face legal issues that make it difficult for them to obtain or maintain stable housing. The Legal Services for Veterans (LSV) program aims to increase access to legal services to eligible Veterans through the award of grant funds and by promoting Medical Legal Partnerships and VA-affiliated legal clinics throughout the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). LSV is a component of the Veterans Justice Programs (VJP) within the VHA Homeless Programs Office.
VA Homeless Programs
This proposed program is a part of VA’s continued efforts to support and expand access to certain former service members with other-than-honorable and bad conduct discharge statuses. VA has conducted extensive outreach to these former service members in recent years, increasing the number who applied for VA care or benefits.
In certain circumstances, individuals with an other-than-honorable discharge status can qualify for VA programs and services if they receive a favorable outcome through a military service discharge review board, a board for correction of military or naval records, or VA’s character of discharge determination. Key to this new proposed program would be providing former service members the legal assistance they need to navigate these processes.
How to change your legal name on file with VA
If you're a Veteran, spouse, dependent, or caregiver and you get VA health care or direct benefit payments, you'll need to tell us if you have a legal name change so we can change your name on file with VA. You must contact your VA medical center, each VA program office that you receive direct benefit payments from, and the DEERS support office.
Contact the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) to change your name in DEERS.
Legal Help for Veterans
If you are a service member or Veteran in need of legal assistance now, there are several resources available to assist you.
Many legal service providers offer free legal clinics in VA facilities. Specific information on these free legal clinics can be found here: Listing of pro-bono legal clinics *
Please note: VA assumes no responsibility for the professional ability or integrity of the legal service providers which appear on the list. VA does not endorse or recommend any of these organizations.
* External Link Disclaimer: Links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are external links. By clicking on these links, you will leave the Department of Veterans Affairs website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked website.