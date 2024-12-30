New secure sign-in options for Veteran online services
Veterans who rely on VA’s online services will soon experience a more secure and streamlined way to access their health and benefits information. Beginning January 31, 2025, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will require users to log in using one of two secure methods: Login.gov or ID.me. This transition is part of VA’s ongoing commitment to improving cybersecurity and protecting Veterans’ personal information. This change affects all online VA platforms, including My HealtheVet, VA.gov, and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Why This Change is Important
The shift to Login.gov and ID.me ensures that Veterans’ sensitive information is protected using the latest technology, including multifactor authentication (MFA). These federally approved systems allow users to securely verify their identity and access services with confidence.
“This is a critical step forward in our mission to safeguard Veterans’ data while offering them a seamless and secure way to manage their health and benefits,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “With Login.gov and ID.me, Veterans can count on a secure, reliable, and user-friendly experience.”
What Veterans Need to Do
Veterans currently using My HealtheVet or VA.gov must take action before January 31, 2025 to avoid disruptions in access to these essential services:
- Create an Account: Choose either Login.gov or ID.me as your secure sign-in method.
- Verify Your Identity: Follow the prompts to confirm your identity using the tools provided by Login.gov or ID.me.
- Enable Multifactor Authentication (MFA): Add an extra layer of security by linking your account to a phone number or email for authentication.
Visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes for step-by-step instructions.
What Happens If Veterans Don’t Transition?
Veterans who do not set up a Login.gov or ID.me account by the deadline will lose access to VA online services, including:
- Secure Messaging with VA healthcare providers.
- Prescription Refills through My HealtheVet.
- Scheduling Appointments and accessing health records.
- Disability Claims and other benefit management tools on VA.gov.
Without these accounts, Veterans will need to contact their local VA facilities or call
Support and Resources
VA is providing comprehensive support to make this transition as smooth as possible:
- Online Guides and Videos: Get detailed instructions for setting up your account here.
- Live Assistance: Call the MyVA411 help line at
for help with account creation.
- In-Person Support: Visit your local VA facility, or attend any of the pre-scheduled, hands-on assistance workshops listed below.
January, 2025 in-Person assistance workshops.
Participants should bring their ID, Phone Number and Email address.
Monday January 6, 2025 – Leavenworth Main Hospital room A517, Leavenworth Kansas
Wednesday January 15, 2025 – Iola CBOC Conference Room, Iola Kansas
Friday January 17, 2025 – Topeka Main Hospital Recreation Hall (Bldg 24), Topeka Kansas
Wednesday January 22, 2025 – St. Joseph CBOC Conference Room, St. Joseph Missouri
Tuesday and Wednesday January 28-29 – Prairie Band Casino at the VA Claims Clinic – Mayetta Kansas
Login.gov vs. ID.me: Which Should You Choose?
- Login.gov: Simple and user-friendly, perfect for Veterans who prefer an easy setup and already use federal services like TSA PreCheck or FEMA.
- ID.me: Offers robust identity verification options, ideal for Veterans seeking military discounts or additional verification methods like video calls.
Both systems provide the same secure access to VA services.
“As the Communications Chief for VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System, I urge all Veterans to act now to ensure uninterrupted access to the online resources they rely on. This change is about protecting your data and simplifying your experience with VA systems. We’re here to help you every step of the way.” Brian Stephens, Communications Chief and Public Affairs Officer
For additional information, assistance, or to schedule an account setup workshop, contact:
Shawn Hoffman
My HealtheVet Coordinator/Secure Messaging Administrator
Office of Communications & Public Relations
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System
Office located at Leavenworth VAMC – Main Hospital Rm A501 Phone:
Email: shawn.hoffman@va.gov