New secure sign-in options for Veteran online services

Why This Change is Important

The shift to Login.gov and ID.me ensures that Veterans’ sensitive information is protected using the latest technology, including multifactor authentication (MFA). These federally approved systems allow users to securely verify their identity and access services with confidence.

“This is a critical step forward in our mission to safeguard Veterans’ data while offering them a seamless and secure way to manage their health and benefits,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “With Login.gov and ID.me, Veterans can count on a secure, reliable, and user-friendly experience.”