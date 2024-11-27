We offer state-of-the-art Health Fitness Centers in Bath, Canandaigua, and Rochester

Health Fitness Program:

- Every new HFC member will receive a tailored exercise program and facility orientation

- The facility has a comprehensive array of strength machines and free weights

- We have a large variety of cardio (heart) fitness machines to fit your fitness goals

- HFC staff will provide patients with flexibility/Range of Motion and balance exercises

- Periodic challenges are also offered for fun and motivation

Do you offer programs to assist if I can’t make it to the gym?

Yes, we offer distance-based fitness options via Virtual Video Conferencing (VVC), videos, and Exercise prescription apps allow us to leverage technology to enhance your fitness experience.

Is a consult required by my primary care provider?

Yes, your primary care team will need to review your medical status and provide a consult clearing you for exercise at the Health Fitness Center (HFC). Once received, staff will contact you to arrange for your initial orientation and exercise prescription.

Locations and Contact Information:

Health Fitness Centers – Gerofit Program