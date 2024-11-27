Health Fitness Centers
Are you looking for a gym? Do you need professional exercise guidance for safe and effective exercise tailored to your specific medical conditions? If you answered yes, we got you covered at the Finger Lakes!
We offer state-of-the-art Health Fitness Centers in Bath, Canandaigua, and Rochester
Health Fitness Program:
- Every new HFC member will receive a tailored exercise program and facility orientation
- The facility has a comprehensive array of strength machines and free weights
- We have a large variety of cardio (heart) fitness machines to fit your fitness goals
- HFC staff will provide patients with flexibility/Range of Motion and balance exercises
- Periodic challenges are also offered for fun and motivation
Do you offer programs to assist if I can’t make it to the gym?
Yes, we offer distance-based fitness options via Virtual Video Conferencing (VVC), videos, and Exercise prescription apps allow us to leverage technology to enhance your fitness experience.
Is a consult required by my primary care provider?
Yes, your primary care team will need to review your medical status and provide a consult clearing you for exercise at the Health Fitness Center (HFC). Once received, staff will contact you to arrange for your initial orientation and exercise prescription.
Locations and Contact Information:
Health Fitness Centers – Gerofit Program
Greg Reynolds, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: phillip.reynolds@va.gov
Kevin Pullyblank, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: kevin.pullyblank@va.gov
Andrew Kent, B.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: andrew.kent1@va.gov