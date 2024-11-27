Recreation Therapy
Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions.
Recreation Therapy services embraces a philosophy of health promotion and disease prevention facilitated by qualified clinicians designed to support each Veteran’s self-directed, self-determined, and fully independent participation in their chosen life pursuits. Recreation Therapy services include assessment and treatment for physical, cognitive, emotional, psychosocial, and leisure deficits. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and values.
National events:
Golden Age Games
Winter sports Clinic
Summer Sports Clinic
Creative Arts Festival
Eligibility – Consult clearance is required by your primary care provider.
Dates and Times Variable. Please contact Kristie Nothnagle for more information.
Kristie Nothnagle
Recreation Therapist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: krisite.nothnagle@va.gov