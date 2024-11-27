Recreation Therapy services embraces a philosophy of health promotion and disease prevention facilitated by qualified clinicians designed to support each Veteran’s self-directed, self-determined, and fully independent participation in their chosen life pursuits. Recreation Therapy services include assessment and treatment for physical, cognitive, emotional, psychosocial, and leisure deficits. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and values.

National events:

Golden Age Games

Winter sports Clinic

Summer Sports Clinic

Creative Arts Festival

Eligibility – Consult clearance is required by your primary care provider.

Dates and Times Variable. Please contact Kristie Nothnagle for more information.