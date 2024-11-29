Veteran Behavior Coordinator
Are you looking to make behavioral changes like quitting tobacco but not sure where to begin? Let us support you through your journey.
Be Tobacco Free
Many tobacco users would like to quit tobacco, but aren’t sure if they can. Just thinking about quitting tobacco can cause anxiety.
With support and coaching, you can overcome fear, learn healthy ways to manage stress and beat the urge to use tobacco.
Quitting is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and your quality of life.
Learn about our many programs we offer.
Don’t let fear or lack of confidence stand in the way of achieving your freedom from tobacco!
Contact our Health Behavior Coordinator today.
Vic Bridges
Health Behavior Coordinator
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone:
Email: victoria.bridges@va.gov