VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment

(VRE or Chapter 31)

VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) (Formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) services assists with job training, education, employment accommodations, resume development, and job seeking skills coaching.

To learn more about the VR&E program, review the VR&E Process page, and the tabs and links on this page. Click on the "How to Apply" tab to apply for VR&E services.

You can also check out their webpage at Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Home (va.gov)