Community Care Overview
VA Hudson Valley HCS provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
Eligibility for Community Care Outside VA
You must meet both of these requirements:
- You’re enrolled in or eligible for VA health care, and
- You have approval from your VA health care team before you get care from a community provider (except for certain cases like urgent or emergency care)
And you must meet at least one of these requirements:
- You need a service that we don’t provide at any VA health facility, or
- You live in a state or territory that doesn’t have a full-service VA health facility, or
- You qualified under the 40-mile distance requirement on June 6, 2018, and live in a location that would still make you eligible under these requirements, or
- We can’t provide the care you need within our standards for drive and wait times, or
- You and your VA provider agree that getting care from an in-network community provider is in your best medical interest.
Process to get care with an in-network community provider
Find an in-network community provider - search or ask your VA health care team to find a provider for you.
Get a referral from your VA health care team - Ask your VA health care team for a referral to the community provider.
Schedule your appointment - schedule your appointment yourself. Or you can ask your VA health care team to schedule for you.
Make sure you have your authorization letter - After you schedule an appointment, we’ll send you your authorization letter. This letter is your approval for community care.
Go to your appointment - We’ll share your medical records with the community provider. But be sure to bring copies of any images (like CT scans or MRIs) that the provider asks you to bring with you.
Keep track of ongoing appointments and referrals - If we approve you for continued care, you can schedule follow-up appointments with the provider.
Community Urgent Care Services
If you believe you are experiencing an emergency, a life-threatening illness or medical episode, such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 and go to the nearest hospital.
You may be eligible for coverage of an emergency visit and/or admission, even if admitted to a non-VA facility. Please notify VA to see if you qualify.
Notification within 72 hours of your illness or episode must be made by you or someone on your behalf (such as a loved one or medical staff at another facility). Please call
In addition, notification of your PACT must also be made.
Urgent Care MUST be In-Network. To identify if the Urgent Care is In-Network, a Veteran can go online - https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-urgent-care-at-va-or-in-network-community-providers
Community Care Business Manager
Office:
FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. | Montrose, NY 10548
Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
VA Hudson Valley Urgent Care Services
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat medical conditions like:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Health Connect provides the right care, right now
Need medical advice right away? Call us before going to urgent care or the emergency room.
Call or chat with VA Health Connect 24/7/365
The Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 Clinical Contact Center is a virtual service available to all Veterans enrolled for care at any of the VA Medical Centers (VAMC) or VA Clinics. You can reach our dedicated team to get medical care 24/7/365 for urgent health care needs and questions simply by calling our toll-free number 1-
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you can call your local VA medical center and select 1 for pharmacy, 2 for scheduling or 3 to speak with a nurse who can refer you tele-emergency care if needed. You can also download the VA Health Chat app.
https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat
https://news.va.gov/135147/tele-emergency-care-through-va-health-connect/