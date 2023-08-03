PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2023

Indianapolis , IN — August 9 deadline to file for retroactive benefits regarding toxic exposure

Veterans who file a PACT Act claim—or quickly submit an intent to file—by August 9, 2023, may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 – known as the PACT Act,

expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other

toxic substances. This includes the Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 combat Veterans.

Dozens of cancers and respiratory illnesses contracted in specific geographical regions are now considered presumptive conditions by the VA including melanoma, lymphoma, COPD, emphysema and more. va.gov/PACT

Veteran Health Indiana is conducting Toxic Exposure Screenings. Veterans currently enrolled in VA health care can get screened at their next appointment. Veterans not enrolled can simply apply for care and/or File a disability claim online.

Veterans who are not ready to file a disability claim can simply submit an intent to file by calling the VA at 800-827-1000. Learn how to submit your intent to file

Contact: Mark Turney, Public Affairs Officer, mark.turney@va.gov 317-224-8133

Ricardo Ramirez, Public Affairs Office, ricardo.ramirez@va.gov 317-522-7776

—30—