Iowa City VA Health Care System Conducts Specialty Clinic Expansion Groundbreaking

January 7, 2025

Iowa City , IA — January 7, 2025 – Today the Iowa City VA Health Care System was joined by builder Covenant Construction and conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of specialty service clinical space.

The expansion will add 27,500 square feet of clinic space for Specialty Care Services and a new Women’s Health Clinic, located on the 4th floor of the building. Bonnie Konkowski, the Women’s Health Program Manager, said “Our Women’s Health Staff are wholeheartedly looking forward to working with our Women Veterans in a newly built Women’s Health Clinic! I am especially thrilled with the new layout and a lovely waiting room that will feel warm and welcoming.”

We expect an opening of the new space in the fall of 2026. To read more about what to expect from the new space click here.

About the Iowa City VA Health Care Center:

The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) provides more than 50,000 Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. ICVAMC is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. For more information, please visit the Iowa City VA Health Care System website.