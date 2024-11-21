Iowa City VA Health Care System to Celebrate World War II Veteran’s 100th Birthday
PRESS RELEASE
November 21, 2024
Iowa City , IA — The Iowa City VA Health Care System (ICVAHCS) will honor an Army Veteran who served in World War II as a Demolition Specialist in the 82nd Airborne Division and participated in the D-Day invasion.
We cordially invite members of the community and representatives of the media to attend this event to celebrate the Veteran’s 100th Birthday.
Date: Tuesday November 26, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM
Venue: Iowa City VA Medical Center
601 Highway 6 W
Iowa City, IA 52246
For more information on Veteran Health Care, visit va.gov/iowa-city-health-care.
About the Iowa City VA Health Care Center:
The Iowa City VA Healthcare System (ICVAHCS) provides more than 50,000 Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. ICVAMC is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. For more information, please visit the Iowa City VA Health Care System website.
