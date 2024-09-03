Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event - October

When: Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: 1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue Jackson, MS Cost: Free





WHAT: Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center

1500 E Woodrow Wilson Avenue | Jackson, MS 39216

JACKSON, Miss. – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) is scheduled to host a Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. at the main facility.

The Drive-Thru Food Pantry and Vaccination Event, spearheaded by the GVSMVAMC Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly known as Voluntary Service, and GVSMVAMC Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program, is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods and offer annual immunizations through the convenience of a drive-thru.

In an effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our Veterans and the community, GVSMVAMC is offering a range of essential immunizations during this drive-thru vaccination event, including Influenza (regular or high dose), Pneumonia, Shingles, and Tetanus vaccines.

Community members interested in donating are encouraged to contact GVSMVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 601-364-1391.

For those unable to attend the event, GVSMVAMC also offers additional opportunities to receive vaccinations at the medical center during regularly scheduled appointments and at each of the community-based outpatient clinics. To learn more about upcoming events and vaccination options, please visit Flu Shots Are Now Available! | VA Jackson Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Other VA events