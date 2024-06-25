Veterans Resource Center

The Patient Advocate Office is here to assist you in navigating the healthcare system. We advocate for your rights, promote great customer service, and help ensure quality patient care.

When You Have a Question or Concern for VA

There may come a time when you do not agree with your health care team about your care. If this happens:

Discuss your concern with your provider and/or your health care team. Ask to speak to the supervisor or Service Level Advocate of that area. If you feel your concern is not addressed or is disregarded, contact a Patient Advocate. Sometimes the resolution may not satisfy you. If that happens, you can file a clinical appeal to have an official second review. Contact your local Patient Advocate if you have more questions.

To file a complaint via email please contact us at vhalonpatientadvoacteoffice@va.gov

Hours of operation: Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Contact:

