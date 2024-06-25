Veterans Resource Center
The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) serves as a centralized hub for connecting Veterans and their families to essential resources. It facilitates collaboration among representatives from diverse healthcare organizations and services within the facility, along with partners from the Veteran Benefits Administration. This one-stop shop offers a range of services, resources, and information, including VA benefits and healthcare options.
The VRC offers a range of services to support our Veterans, caregivers, and their families, including patient advocacy, virtual health resources, Whole Health services, social work support, management of veteran benefits, reimbursement for travel expenses, release of medical information, and connections to various service organizations.
Patient Advocate Office
The Patient Advocate Office is here to assist you in navigating the healthcare system. We advocate for your rights, promote great customer service, and help ensure quality patient care.
When You Have a Question or Concern for VA
There may come a time when you do not agree with your health care team about your care. If this happens:
- Discuss your concern with your provider and/or your health care team.
- Ask to speak to the supervisor or Service Level Advocate of that area.
- If you feel your concern is not addressed or is disregarded, contact a Patient Advocate.
- Sometimes the resolution may not satisfy you. If that happens, you can file a clinical appeal to have an official second review. Contact your local Patient Advocate if you have more questions.
To file a complaint via email please contact us at vhalonpatientadvoacteoffice@va.gov
Hours of operation: Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Contact:
Learn more about Patient Advocate
Bene-Travel
Beneficiary Travel technicians are available to assist with travels claims. We provide hands-on-training in the Veteran Resource Center to assist you with submitting your travel claim for reimbursement. If you need assistance with a travel consult, please contact the requesting clinic.
Hours of operation: Mon.-Thurs. 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Contact:
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
Social Work
VRC Social Worker assists non-assigned Veterans with everything from VA LB enrollment to referrals for a variety of VA services. VA Services include referrals for Patient Aligned Care (PACT), Mental Health (MH) services, Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), and housing to programs such as Grant Per Diem (GPD)/ Transitional housing and Housing Urban Development- VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH). In addition, VRC Social Worker utilizes non-VA community resources to assist non-assigned Veterans with utility assistance, rental arrears, etc.
Hours of operation: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Contact number:
Veteran Benefits Administration- Vocational Rehabilitation
Veterans Benefit Administration employees are available to assist you with vocational rehabilitation and training needs for the purpose of employment.
Hours of operation: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (first and third Tues. 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
Contact number: 1-
Veteran Service Organizations
Veteran service Officers are available by appointment to assist you in filing or appealing a service connect claim for compensation. We can also assist you with Cal Vet Education Fee Waivers, DMV Veteran Service ID Designation and DMV Disability Placards and higher-level appeals for the Caregiver Support Program.
LA County, Amvets, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America
Hours of operation: Tues., Wed., and Thurs. 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment only
Contact number for scheduling your appointment:
New Veteran Service Officer Scheduling Process
Effective Monday, June 24, 2024, visits with Veteran Service Officers at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center's Veteran Resource Center will be by appointment and no longer by walk-in. This change will help ensure Veterans can see a VSO on the day they are scheduled and avoid the need to come in early to wait for an appointment.
To make your appointment please call
Questions regarding scheduling at VALBHS or within the local community can be directed to vhalonvso@va.gov.
Additional information and resources are available.
Find a VA accredited representative or VSO
California Association of County Veterans Service Officers, Inc
Release of Information - Medical Records
You can request a copy of your VA medical records in person or by mail or fax. Send a signed and completed VA Form 10-5345a to our Release of Information office. You may also authorize a 3rd party to receive a copy of your medical records by completing VA Form 10-5345. Please remember to bring or send a copy of your government ID.
Visit or mail your signed form:
VA Long Beach Healthcare System, Health Information Management Services (HIMS)
Attn: Release of Information (VRC Rm. C108)
5901 E 7th street
Long Beach, CA 90822
Fax your signed form to:
Release of Information (ROI) forms are provided to Veterans and or their legal representatives to obtain medical records from Long Beach Healthcare System. ROI has 20 business days from the date receive to complete your request. For questions or status updates please call the contact listed.
MyHealtheVet premium account holders have the option of obtaining their medical records from MyHealtheVet. For question concerning MyHealtheVet please contact
Hours of operation: Mon.-Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thurs.-Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Contact number:
Virtual Health Resource Center
The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC), located in room C111, offers support to Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and VA staff looking to benefit from virtual care. We provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help troubleshooting, and other information on tools such as VA Video Connect (VVC), My HealtheVet (MHV), devices and additional health apps. The VHRC is open for phone, video, and in-person consultations with Connected Care staff
- MHV: a portal to email your care team, view your medical record, refill prescriptions, and view future appointments.
- VVC: VA’s application for video visits with your care team. We can help set up your phone, tablet, or computer and complete a test call, so you are prepared for your video call appointment. Video appointments are a convenient way to save time and gas, and they allow for a loved one to join the appointment. Did you know, video visits also have no co-pay!
Hours of operation: Mon.-Fri., 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Contact number: