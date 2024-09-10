Virtual Education Center
The Defense Health Agency’s Virtual Education Center (VEC) is an online educational platform with more than 50,000 resources.
Our resources cover 60 medical topics, including:
- Health and wellness information
- Clinic-specific resources
- Videos, handouts, and links to additional health resources
- Training materials, how-to videos, and step-by-step instructions
The Virtual Education Center puts the power in your hands to research health topics before you talk to your provider.
Get informed. Ask the right questions. Make the best decisions about your health.
How does it work?
You can log in from any mobile device. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 …
- Go to https://vec.health.mil/ and agree to the terms.
- Log in with your Common Access Card or DS Logon. If you don’t already have a DS Logon, you’ll need to set it up.
- Explore and learn!
Search topics, create personalized dashboards, and quickly find information sent to you directly from your providers.