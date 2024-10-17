Lovell FHCC to hold Saturday flu shot clinics for Veterans, military retirees and military family members

PRESS RELEASE

October 17, 2024

North Chicago , IL — The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center is offering flu vaccination clinics Oct. 19 at the North Chicago main hospital campus and at the Lovell FHCC Evanston and McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

The North Chicago campus walk-in flu shot clinic Oct. 19 is available to active duty military families, military retirees and Veterans who are enrolled for care with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Oct. 19 clinics at the CBOCs are open to Veterans only.

Additionally, there will be another walk-in flu shot clinic 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 26, at the main hospital in North Chicago for active duty military families and military retirees (Department of Defense/TRICARE beneficiaries).

Veterans enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC or another VA medical center qualify for free flu shots. Non-enrolled Veterans may register for care at Lovell FHCC by going to Register For Care | Lovell Federal Health Care - VA | Veterans Affairs and filling out an Application for Health Care Benefits, which can be submitted electronically, mailed or brought in person to Lovell FHCC. For questions, contact Eligibility, 224-610-3747.

Weekdays: Veteran patients also may get their flu shots, as well as COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, during their regular Primary Care, Women’s Health and Cardiology/Pulmonology appointments at the main hospital. Or they may walk in to Women’s Health and Primary Care during regular clinic hours, Monday through Friday, to get any of the three vaccinations.

Evanston CBOC patients may walk in for flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, 1-3 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays. Or all three vaccinations are available during Primary Care appointments. For appointments, call 224-610-2447.

McHenry CBOC patients may walk in for flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, 1-3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Or all three vaccinations are available during Primary Care appointments. For appointments, call 815-759-2306, Option 2.

Kenosha CBOC patients may walk in for flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, 8:15-11 a.m., Fridays. Or all three vaccinations are available during Primary Care appointments. For appointments, call 262-653-9286, Option 2.

Department of Defense/TRICARE beneficiaries also may get their flu shots, as well as COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations, by appointment or walk-in, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon.-Wed. and Fri. (closed noon to 1 p.m.), and 7:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, in the Immunizations Clinic (Bldg. 133EF/Ambulatory Care Clinic) at the main hospital. Call 800-941-4501 to schedule an appointment.

For patients who find it more convenient to go to the local pharmacy, please see below:

Department of Defense/TRICARE beneficiaries may get their flu shots in the community at participating pharmacies. To search online by zip code, go to TRICARE Influenza Vaccination Page. Under “Participating Network Pharmacy,” select “Search online,” and then “Find a Pharmacy” and enter your zip code.

Veterans may choose to get their flu shots at local pharmacies (in the VA network), and then have the immunization information transferred directly to Lovell FHCC. Please go to Find VA Locations to find a VA location or in-network community care provider.

WHAT: Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic in North Chicago

WHEN: 8 a.m.–noon, Oct. 19 for Veterans

8 a.m.-noon, Oct. 19 & 26 for Dept. of Defense/TRICARE beneficiaries

WHERE: Building 133EF, Ambulatory Care Clinic, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, 3001 Green Bay Road,

North Chicago, IL. Parking is available in the parking garage. Enter at the valet parking entrance to the Ambulatory Care Center (Bldg. 133EF); then follow signs.

WHO: Active duty military families, military retirees, and eligible Veterans. (Active duty personnel are encouraged to get their vaccinations with their commands for proper tracking and command compliance.)

WHAT: Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic in McHenry

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 3715 Municipal Drive

WHO: Eligible Veterans

WHAT: Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic in Evanston

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 19

WHERE: Evanston Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1942 Dempster Street, Evanston, IL

WHO: Eligible Veterans