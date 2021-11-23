Volunteer or donate
VA Madison Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the facility and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
To volunteer, call or visit the Community Relations Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.
Donate
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including —
- cable television for patient rooms
- patient education support
- special events
Items
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable.
PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL DONATIONS MUST BE MADE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Please contact the Community Relations office at 608-280-7030 to schedule a drop off time.
Items which are currently accepted include —
- New 2XL and 3XL underwear type T-shirts
- New winter coats/jackets XL – 4XL (with tags)
- Regular sweat pants XL – 4XL new (with tags)
- New Reading Glasses all strengths
- Puzzle Books
- Hardback books in good condition (content being appropriate for all readers)
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact Community Relations at 608-280-7030 .
Donate online
You can donate online here.