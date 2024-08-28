Medical Support Assistant (MSA) Job Fair

Human Resources are conducting on-site job interviews

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: 718 Smyth Road Manchester, NH Cost: Free





Don't miss the chance to attend this job fair to meet with recruiters, ask questions about the federal hiring process, and learn about MSA job openings and employment opportunities we are hiring for now.

Our Human Resource Specialists are conducting on-site job interviews at the fair.

For more details, contact Holly Boyson, Human Resources- (603) 315-2804

Visit our website to learn more about our Veteran-centric mission at VA Manchester Health Care | Veterans Affairs

