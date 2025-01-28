PRESS RELEASE

January 28, 2025

Marion , IL — Prepare for VA's Secure Sign-in Changes effective Jan. 31, 2025.

Marion, IL — As part of our commitment to your security, Veterans Affairs (VA) is transitioning to two highly secure sign-in options. Veterans who use My HealtheVet or DS Logon to manage their VA benefits and health care online will need to create a new, secure account with Login.gov or ID.me. VA is implementing these secure sign-in options across all VA websites and apps, including My HealtheVet, va.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app in 2025.

After Jan. 31, Veterans can still use your My HealtheVet portal by signing in with a Login.gov or ID.me account.

Follow these step-by-step instructions to create a Login.gov or ID.me account. Veterans can also register for an account directly at Login.gov or ID.me.

Veterans can create an account for either one. Both accounts meet security standards and protect your data so only you can access and change your stored information. Both accounts let you use a single, secure sign-on to access your VA and other government benefits and services.

Additional information about each account is as follows:

Login.gov is the government's one account provider for VA and other government benefits and services. The U.S. General Services Administration creates and maintains your account. When creating an account, you need an email address and a unique password with at least 12 characters. The first time you use your account to manage your VA benefits or information, you must verify your identity with a valid driver's license or other state-issued ID, Social Security Number, and a U.S. phone number.

ID.me is a non-government account provider that contracts with government and non-government organizations. ID.me creates and maintains your account. If you live outside the United States, don't have a Social Security Number, or don't have a current driver's license or other state-issued ID, you'll need to choose ID.me. If your phone is on a plan that is not in your name and you want to verify your identity online, you'll need to choose ID.me.

To create an ID.me account, you will need an email address and a unique password that includes at least 8 characters (with at least 1 uppercase letter, 1 lowercase letter, and 1 number). The first time you use this account, you must verify your identity with a valid driver's license, state-issued ID, passport or passport card, and a phone number.

If you encounter any issues or need support with Login.gov or ID.me, rest assured that help is just a click away to access our support services. We're here to assist you every step of the way.

Veterans will still be able to coordinate their care in person or via the phone.

If you have questions, the Marion VA Health Care System team is ready to help. Call My HealtheVet Coordinator Will DuVall at 618-364-2423

