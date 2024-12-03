Martinsburg VAMC Sign-in Assistance Event

My HealtheVet Sign-in Assistance

When: Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 8:30 am – 10:30 am ET Where: Bldg. 500 lobby 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





Veterans, you may have heard that VA is moving to a more modern online sign-in experience for My HealtheVet. The change is designed to simplify options while continuing to protect your identity and benefits. The Martinsburg VAMC wants to help you prepare for this change.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. staff will be in the main lobby assisting Veterans sign up for ID.me or Login.gov.

Important dates to remember:

After January 31, 2025, you will no longer be able to sign in using your My HealtheVet user ID and password.

After September 30, 2025, you will no longer be able to sign in using your DS Logon username and password.

Learn more about these changes by visiting: https://www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.

Additional one-on-one assistance opportunities will be scheduled soon.

