Fisher House open house

Take a Fisher House tour! Learn about eligibility, referral and availability.

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 150 (off Flower St., north of the medical center) 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Fisher House will host a holiday open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 10. Come learn what Fisher House does each day to serve our Veteran and Military families.



Fisher House is located just north of the Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, building 150 at the intersection of Hines Blvd and on Flower Dr.



Please join us to tour the Fisher House and learn about eligibility, referral and availability.



This event is open to Veterans, care-givers, employees and community partners.



Fisher House will be decorated for the holidays. Cookies and hot cocoa will be available, while supplies last.



The Milwaukee Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for families of Veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging in a comfortable relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical center.



For more information on Milwaukee VA's Fisher House: www.va.gov/milwaukee-health-care/programs/fisher-house/

