Green Bay VA Health Care Center to host re-dedication ceremony in honor of Milo C. Huempfner

December 4, 2024

Green Bay , WI — The Milo C. Huempfner Green Bay VA Health Care Center will host a re-dedication ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of Huempfner’s heroic actions in Belgium in December 1944.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 13 at the Green Bay VA Health Care Center, 2851 University Ave. The ceremony is open to the public.

The ceremony will feature comments from VA administrators as well as the family of Milo C. Huempfner, for whom the VA facility is named. The VA will also unveil a new display that honors Huempfner and his heroism during World War II.

During the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944, Huempfner found himself in Leignon, Belgium, where without any orders to do so, he elected to stay even after the town had been captured by the Germans. He continued to harass the enemy forces within the city, while it was occupied by the Germans, neutralized an enemy machine gun position, captured enemy soldiers, and destroyed multiple armored vehicles while also guarding a church so the local townspeople could celebrate mass on Christmas Eve.

He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions Dec. 23 and 24, 1944 while serving with the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion.

