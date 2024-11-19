Milwaukee VA to host Native American Heritage Month celebration Nov. 21

PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2024

Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA will host a Native American Heritage Month celebration on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Matousek Auditorium at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee.

The ceremony will feature a performance complete with singers and dancers from the Eagle Singers of the Franklin, Wis.-based Indian Community School.

The observance will begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude by 12:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Milwaukee VA website.