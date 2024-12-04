Empowered relief for chronic pain [in-person]

Fourth floor, room 4T 112-113 [directly across from the Outpatient Elevators and the library]

Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. When: Thurs. March 20th & Thurs. April 17th from 1:00 – 3:30 pm CT Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center Fourth floor, room 4T 112-113 [directly across from the Outpatient Elevators and the library] One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Get directions on Google Maps Cost: Free Registration: Required – Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.  Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself  Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away  Get a free relaxation audiofile  Create a personal plan for pain relief  Get connected with additional pain resources  Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

