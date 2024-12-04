Empowered relief for chronic pain [in-person]
Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. When: Thurs. March 20th & Thurs. April 17th from 1:00 – 3:30 pm CT Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center Fourth floor, room 4T 112-113 [directly across from the Outpatient Elevators and the library] One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Get directions on Google Maps Cost: Free Registration: Required – Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief. Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away Get a free relaxation audiofile Create a personal plan for pain relief Get connected with additional pain resources Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up
Registration is required. Register by calling Whole Health at 612-725-8194.
Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.
- Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
- Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
- Get a free relaxation audiofile
- Create a personal plan for pain relief
- Get connected with additional pain resources
- Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up
