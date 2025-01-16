Minneapolis VA accepting Valentine Cards for Veteran Patients

PRESS RELEASE

January 16, 2025

Minneapolis , MN — The Minneapolis VA will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients week, the week of Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 9-15.

National Salute to Veteran Patients provides every American the chance to thank Veterans for their freedom by sending Valentines to VA medical facilities. Send yours today or take the extra step to visit our heroes in person. You can even volunteer at the Minneapolis VA medical facility to build skills and serve those who served.

In fiscal year 2024, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 100 Valentine’s Day cards to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Additionally, more than 2600 volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.

The Minneapolis VA is now accepting Valentine’s Day cards for our Veterans. The cards will be distributed to inpatient Veterans during the week. Guidelines for cards can be found online.

Mail your cards to:

Minneapolis VA Health Care System

Voluntary/Community Resource Service (135)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

You can also schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at email vhaminvol@va.gov.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting https://www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/#become-a-volunteer.