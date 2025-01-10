VA Outreach Support to Veterans in Freeborn, Faribault and Mower Counties

PRESS RELEASE

January 10, 2025

Albert Lea , MN — The Department of Veteran Affairs and the Freeborn, Faribault and Mower County Veterans Service Offices will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Thurs., Jan. 23, providing local veterans with an opportunity to learn about benefits and healthcare options.

The expo will be held at the Albert Lea Armory, 410 Prospect Ave, Albert Lea from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans can speak directly with representatives from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Albert Lea VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic to get a toxic exposure screening and enroll in health care. The Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and benefit questions. Additional resources will be available from the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

There are nearly 3,000 Veterans in Freeborn, Faribault and Mower Counties, and 500 of those Veterans, who are eligible for VA health care and/or benefits, are not using them.

The event will be an excellent resource for veterans, their families, and caregivers. See more information on our website.