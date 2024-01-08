Blind and Low Vision Rehabilitation services at the VA are designed to support and empower Veterans with visual impairments. The VA offers a comprehensive range of specialized services, including vision evaluations, assistive technology training, orientation and mobility training, and counseling.

By addressing the unique needs of individuals with visual limitations, the VA aims to enhance their independence, quality of life, and overall well-being.

Program Overview

The VA offers a range of services for blind and low vision rehabilitation, including vision evaluations, assistive technology training, orientation and mobility training, and counseling.

Accessing blind and low vision rehabilitation services can be done by contacting your local VA medical center and inquiring about the VIST coordinator.

Eligibility for these services is typically based on being a veteran, experiencing visual impairment or blindness that impacts daily functioning, and meeting specific VA healthcare enrollment requirements.

Referrals from primary care physicians are generally not required for blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA.

The cost of these services may vary based on eligibility, income, and VA healthcare enrollment status.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What types of services are offered for blind and low vision rehabilitation at the VA? The VA provides a range of services including vision evaluations, assistive technology training, orientation and mobility training, and counseling to enhance independence and quality of life for individuals with visual impairments. How can I access blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA? To access blind and low vision rehabilitation services, you can contact your local VA medical center and inquire about the Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) coordinator who can assist you with the process. Are there specific eligibility criteria for blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA? Yes, eligibility for blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA is based on various factors, including being a veteran, having visual impairment or blindness that impacts daily functioning, and meeting specific VA healthcare enrollment requirements. Will I need a referral from my primary care physician to receive blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA? Generally, a referral from your primary care physician is not required for blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA. However, it is recommended to reach out to your local VA medical center to confirm the specific process. Are there any costs associated with blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA? The cost of blind and low vision rehabilitation services at the VA may vary based on factors such as your eligibility, income, and VA healthcare enrollment status. Some services may be provided at no cost, while others may have associated fees. It is best to consult with the VA for detailed information.

