Vet Fest At New Jersey State Fair | Sussex County Farm & Horse Show Vet Fest at Sussex County Fair | VANJHCS When: Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET Where: Main Street 37 Plains Rd Augusta, NJ Get directions on Google Maps to Main Street Cost: Free





We are excited to share that VANJHCS is partnering with the New Jersey State Fair | Sussex County Farm & Horse Show to host our annual VET Fest event!

Join us on Main Street for a fantastic opportunity to learn about the services we provide, sign up for VA healthcare, receive a TES screening, and ask a VBA representative about VA Benefits. If you have not yet enrolled for VA healthcare please remember to bring your DD-214 and a completed 10-10EZ form to enroll on the spot.

For more information about PACT Act's expanded health care eligibility, please refer to the PACT Act: 2024 Expanded Health Care Eligibility toolkit, or feel free to reach out to the VANJHCS Communications and Outreach team at vanjhcscommsteam@va.gov.

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Whether you're looking for a fun day out with the family or seeking valuable information and services for Veterans, the Sussex County Fair has something for everyone.

We look forward to seeing you there!

