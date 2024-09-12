North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Resource Fair When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: VyStar Arena 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd. Jacksonville, FL Cost: Free





The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is excited to announce that a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event, scheduled for Sept. 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is being hosted at the VyStar Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202.

The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is excited to announce that a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event, scheduled for Sept. 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is being hosted at the VyStar Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202.

We are proud to announce guest speakers Kevin Briggs and Kevin Berthia will be appearing and speaking at the event as well. Kevin Briggs is a renowned speaker, author, and Veteran and known as the “Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge.” Kevin Berthia is a suicide survivor, advocate, and has had his story featured on multiple media outlets as he works closely with Veterans groups in the battle against Veteran suicide.

The Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event will include the following resources for Veterans:

• Women Veterans Program

• Veterans Benefits Enrollment and Claims Assistance

• Mental Health/Suicide Prevention

• Homeless Veteran Program

• Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

• Veteran Whole Health

• Social Worker and Care Management

• Toxic Exposure Screening

• Lung Cancer Screening

• VA Education Information

• Health and Nutrition Information

• And much more!!!

We thank you for choosing VA and trusting the NF/SGVHS for your health care needs and we look forward to serving you at any of our locations throughout the North Florida / South Georgia catchment area.

For more information on the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System, please visit VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Other VA events