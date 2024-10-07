Annual Research Day Event

When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Basement Auditorium 1601 Southwest Archer Road Gainesville, FL Cost: Free





The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will be hosting the annual VA Research Day event, Friday, November 1, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla.

The VA Research Day is a celebration of VA research accomplishments and will be hosted by the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in the basement auditorium.



The event is free and open to the public. Research Day is part of a nationwide observance of National VA Research Week. This year’s theme, “Building Community Through Research,” celebrates the outstanding VA Research accomplishments, which have greatly improved Veterans’ lives and advanced medical care for all.



The event at Malcom Randall VAMC will showcase VA research in progress and will include collaborative work with University of Florida researchers. It will show how VA research and collaborations are impacting the treatment and prevention of disease and disability.



Presentations will share research discoveries on enhancing outcomes and/or patient safety for kidney disease, traumatic brain injury, hand surgery, pulmonary fibrosis, blood pressure medication use, cognitive function, and more.

The “Meet and Greet” portion of the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the formal program will begin at 9:00 a.m. After the research presentations, there will be an Interactive Research Poster Exhibit from noon to 1:00 p.m., showcasing 16 VA researchers, innovators, and their studies. This is an opportunity to talk personally with scientists about their work and we welcome everyone to join us for an informative and enjoyable event!



For additional information, please send email to: vhanflmrvamcresearchday@va.gov.

For more information on the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System, please visit VA North Florida/South Georgia Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

