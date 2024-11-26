VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Psychology Internship Program Accredited Through Next Decade

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

Cleveland , OH — The American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation has voted to reaffirm the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System's Psychology Internship Program accreditation at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center through 2034.

This reaccreditation underscores the program's dedication to meeting the highest professional and scientific standards, ensuring the ethical, skillful, and successful delivery of psychological services to Veterans.

In their reaccreditation letter, the CoA commended the northeast Ohio program for its high-quality training and seamless integration within the VA medical center. It also praises its commitment to learning, flexibility in training experiences, robust didactic series, and a strong emphasis on diversity.

"I could not be prouder of our staff and their contributions to creating a rich learning environment," said Dr. Clare A. Gideon, chief of VANEOHS’ Psychology Service. "Thanks to Dr. Angela Kuemmel, the Internship Training Committee, psychologists, trainees and support staff like Ariel Russell, the program thrives as a model of professional education and innovation."

Jill Dietrich Mellon, VANEOHS executive director, expressed her pride in the staff who make VANOEOHS a hub for excellence.

"This reaccreditation reflects the ongoing commitment of our staff to fostering growth, innovation, and diversity in healthcare," Dietrich Mellon said. "I am proud to see their hard work and dedication recognized on a national level."





