Orlando VA Doctor Recognized with 2024 Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award

December 12, 2024

Orlando , FL — Dr. Abdo Asmar, a physician and educator, has been named the recipient of the 2024 Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award by the American College of Physicians (ACP) Florida Chapter.

The award recognizes Dr. Asmar’s exceptional leadership, dedication to medical education, and significant contributions to shaping the next generation of internal medicine physicians.

Dr. Asmar serves as Program Director of the UCF-HCA Florida Healthcare Internal Medicine Residency Program of Greater Orlando/Osceola. Established in 2014 as the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) first Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, the program trains internal medicine residents at the Orlando VA Healthcare System and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Asmar said, “It’s an incredible privilege to receive this award from the American College of Physicians. Teaching is not just a responsibility—it’s my passion. Guiding residents through their medical journeys and watching them grow into skilled and compassionate physicians is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career.”

Dr. Lisa Zacher, Chief of Staff at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, emphasized that Dr. Asmar’s contributions to the Orlando VA have greatly enhanced the institution’s mission of delivering world-class care to Veterans.

“Training internal medicine physicians at the Orlando VA allows us to make a meaningful impact on Veterans’ healthcare,” Dr. Asmar added.

Dr. Asmar expresses, “My role in training provides an opportunity to give back to those who served our country while preparing the future leaders of medicine.”

Dr. Zacher highlights, “Dr. Asmar is a true leader in academic medicine. His mentorship has not only shaped the careers of countless internal medicine physicians but has also elevated the quality of care we provide to our Veterans. He embodies the best of what an educator and physician can be.”

Dr. Jennifer C. Thompson, Associate Chief of Staff for Education Services, echoed these sentiments. “Dr. Asmar’s vision and dedication to excellence have transformed our residency program into a model for graduate medical education. His commitment to fostering innovation and clinical expertise has a lasting impact on our residents and the Veterans they serve.”

In addition to leading the residency program, Dr. Asmar serves as Vice Chairman of GME at the UCF College of Medicine and practices at UCF Health Faculty Physician Practice. He earned his medical degree from Kaunas Medical University in Lithuania, completed his residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago—where he served as Chief Resident—and pursued fellowship training in clinical nephrology at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Dr. Asmar’s award underscores the vital role he plays in advancing graduate medical education and improving healthcare outcomes for Veterans and the broader Central Florida community.

