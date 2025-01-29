Orlando VA Healthcare System Launch VA Health Chat for Convenient, Real-Time Telehealth Services

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2025

Orlando , FL — The Orlando VA Healthcare System is excited to announce the launch of the VA Health Chat App, a new tool designed to provide Veterans with immediate, text-based access to VA healthcare clinicians and staff.

This innovative app makes it easier than ever for Veterans to manage their healthcare needs from the comfort of their own homes.

Easy, On-the-Go Access to VA Care

The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to:

Connect with VA health care clinicians via secure text messaging.

Schedule VA appointments.

Refill VA prescriptions.

Receive medical advice for non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses, such as colds, rashes, or stomachaches.

With this app, Veterans have access to the Orlando VA Healthcare System for routine care or health questions. Whether you live in a rural area, have mobility challenges, or simply need quick access to care, VA Health Chat is here to help.

Who Can Use VA Health Chat?

VA Health Chat is available to Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including U.S. territories.

How to Get Started

Veterans can access VA Health Chat through the VA Health Chat App on iOS or Android, or via a browser. A secure login is required, which can be created using Login.gov, ID.me.

To learn more about creating an account or signing in, visit VA.gov.

Select the Right Channel for Your Needs

Once signed in, Veterans can choose from several service channels, including:

Clinical Triage : Get medical advice for non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

: Get medical advice for non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses. Pharmacy Support : Refill or ask questions about VA prescriptions.

: Refill or ask questions about VA prescriptions. Scheduling and Administration : Schedule appointments or ask administrative questions.

: Schedule appointments or ask administrative questions. Virtual Clinic Visit (Urgent Care) : Receive immediate medical advice for urgent but non-emergency issues.

: Receive immediate medical advice for urgent but non-emergency issues. Whole Health : Access personalized care for overall well-being.

: Access personalized care for overall well-being. Women’s Health: Receive women-specific care.

Why Use VA Health Chat?

VA Health Chat is perfect for Veterans who:

Want immediate health care answers without visiting a facility?

Live in rural areas with limited access to VA services.

Have mobility challenges or health conditions that make travel difficult.

Prefer a private, text-based alternative to video telehealth appointments.

Download Today

Veterans can download the VA Health Chat App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or launch it directly in a browser.

###

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the OVAHCS, please visit: VA Orlando Health Care | Veterans Affairs, subscribe to receive email updates by clicking here, like us on Facebook at: Orlando VA Healthcare System | Facebook, follow us on Instagram at: Orlando VA Healthcare System (@ovahcs) • Instagram photos and videos or on Twitter at: @OVAHCS / Twitter



MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Public Affairs

Orlando VA Health Care System

407-840-6967 I vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov