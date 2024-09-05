Hilo Community Call and PACT Act Registration Hilo PACT Act, Health Screenings, VBA and Vet Center Event When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm HT Where: Prince Kuhio Mall 111 East Puainako St. Hilo HI 96720 Hilo, HI Cost: Free





On October 5th, 2024, we invite Veterans to a PACT Act Enrollment and Community Call event at the Prince Kuhio Plaza (111 East Puainako St, Hilo, HI 96720) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our VA healthcare professionals will be available to share information, resources, and answer questions. This is a great opportunity to:

- Enroll in VA healthcare

- Get answers to benefit questions

- Receive services like flu vaccines, diabetic foot checks, and health screenings (for those already established with VA healthcare)

The PACT Act is a historic law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for millions of Veterans, spouses, and survivors. We encourage you to apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim or learning more at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

At VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS), we prioritize PACT Act enrollment and community outreach events for those who can't visit our locations.

For more information on VA healthcare in the Pacific, call 1-800-214-1306

