PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency program

Pharmacy service

VA Palo Alto health care consists of 3 inpatient facilities located at Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Livermore, in addition to 4 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in San Jose, Capitola, Monterey, and Fremont, as well as 2 residential homes for Veterans in the Compensated Work Therapy program. VA Palo Alto health care operates over 600 beds, including 3 nursing homes and a 100-bed homeless domiciliary - all to serve more than 67,000 unique Veterans.

The health care system is affiliated with Stanford School of Medicine, and the pharmacy service is affiliated with University of the Pacific (UOP) School of Pharmacy, University of Southern California (USC) School of Pharmacy, and Touro University California School of Pharmacy.

The VA Palo Alto pharmacy service provides 24-hour coverage, 7 days a week. Patient care is provided by a staff of more than 200 pharmacists, residents, students, and technicians practicing in the inpatient and ambulatory care setting. The pharmacy also provides a Pharmacoeconomics Center, and staff to participate in local, regional, and national committees.