VA begins transition to simpler online sign-in experience for Veterans’ account access

PRESS RELEASE

December 11, 2024

Washington , DC — Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced plans to start transitioning Veterans, over the next year, to a more modern, streamlined online login process to access benefit and health care services.

With VA’s support through consistent outreach and training, Veterans will transition to one of two sign-in options to access VA.gov, VA mobile applications, and other VA online services: Login.gov or ID.me accounts. Veterans can begin this transition now by visiting www.va.gov/initiatives/prepare-for-vas-secure-sign-in-changes/ to learn how to create a verified Login.gov or ID.me account. The process takes about 10 minutes.

Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to use usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet after Jan. 31, 2025, or DS Logon after Sept. 30, 2025.

After these deadlines, Veterans who have not yet transitioned will still be able to access their data and resume managing their benefits and services online once they have created their new account.

“Modern accounts like Login.gov or ID.me enhance the existing security and safety of online interactions, offering a robust defense against unauthorized access and identity theft,” said Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer Kurt DelBene. “The transition is all about putting the Veteran first. By streamlining accounts, simplifying access, and providing tailored support, we’re empowering Veterans with a more user-friendly and modernized online experience that caters to their needs.”

Key aspects of the transition include:

Increased protection for Veterans and enhanced security compliance: VA is committed to implementing President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, which calls for sign-in accounts to meet modern security standards for identity verification and multifactor authentication. This transition ensures compliance with these regulations and provides a more secure experience for Veterans, particularly by retiring the My HealtheVet sign-in option.





VA is committed to implementing President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, which calls for sign-in accounts to meet modern security standards for identity verification and multifactor authentication. This transition ensures compliance with these regulations and provides a more secure experience for Veterans, particularly by retiring the My HealtheVet sign-in option. A simplified experience — while still providing options: In response to Veteran feedback and to meet the goals of President Biden’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, this transition consolidates sign-in options for a simplified experience. Login.gov and ID.me accounts may also be used across many other government websites, such as for social security accounts, providing Veterans with a more streamlined experience.

In response to Veteran feedback and to meet the goals of President Biden’s Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, this transition consolidates sign-in options for a simplified experience. Login.gov and ID.me accounts may also be used across many other government websites, such as for social security accounts, providing Veterans with a more streamlined experience. Efficient and reliable service: VA’s transition to Login.gov and ID.me accounts increases Veterans’ reliable access to online services by reducing downtime.

It is estimated this transition will impact approximately 3 million Veterans and other beneficiaries who do not yet use Login.gov or ID.me accounts to access VA’s online services. The department is dedicated to supporting Veterans through this transition. During the next several months, VA will work hard to communicate this change to all Veterans, particularly those who currently leverage My HealtheVet or DS Logon credentials.

Training and resources will be provided to help VA staff and Veterans Service Organizations support Veterans in selecting the account and multifactor authentication option that best suits their needs and preferences. This includes assistance tailored to the unique needs of Veterans who use assistive devices and screen readers.

Through the transition and beyond, Veterans are always able to manage their benefits and services by phone or in-person at a VA location. For more information and updates on the transition process, visit www.va.gov/initiatives/prepare-for-vas-secure-sign-in-changes/ or call the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s My HealtheVet coordinator at 573-778-4180.

