Veteran town hall scheduled for December 5 in Pocahontas

PRESS RELEASE

November 21, 2024

Pocahontas , AR — The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an informational town hall event December 5 at the Pocahontas Community Center, located at 300 Geneva Dr. in Pocahontas.

A program with speakers focusing on several aspects of VA health care will begin at 5:00 p.m.; however, information booths and outreach opportunities with key program staff members will kick off at 4:00 p.m.

This event is open to all Veterans, whether enrolled in VA health care or not, along with their families and caregivers.

“We want Veterans of all ages to understand the VA programs and services they have earned,” said Interim Medical Center Director Fabian Grabski. “The PACT Act of 2022, in particular, has greatly impacted how Veterans qualify for VA health care benefits, so it’s important to learn how you may be affected.”

Outreach booths covering topics like home-based primary care, caregiver support, whole health, enrollment and eligibility, VA’s dental program, women’s health, and the My HealtheVet program will be available, and representatives from local Veteran Service Organizations will be on site to provide assistance.

A question-and-answer session with medical center leadership and key program staff will be held during the event, giving Veterans the chance to offer input and have their questions answered by subject-matter experts.

“We will do our best to answer your health care questions, and at the same time, we want to hear any comments and concerns you may have about your care. This forum will be a great opportunity to have your voice heard,” said Grabski.

For more information about this event or the programs and services offered at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, its Paragould and other clinics, call 573-686-4151 or go online to www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/

