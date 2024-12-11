Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program

Graduate residents that are able to evaluate, diagnosis, manage and treat ambulatory, non-ambulatory and medically compromised patients through a multidisciplinary oral health care approach; Function effectively within the hospital and other health care environments; Continually strive to expand their dental knowledge base by critically reviewing literature and improving their clinical skills; Evaluate and treat most dental emergencies; Appreciate the importance of providing dental resources to the community (i.e. community service).

The didactic activities support the clinical aspects of the program. Seminars emphasize patient management and treatment planning. This is a continuing effort in day-to-day clinical operations and is reviewed on a periodic basis during Treatment Planning Seminars, Literature Reviews, Resident Presentations, the Physical Diagnosis Course, and Continuing Education Courses.

NYU Langone provides online learning modules covering a wide range of topics in specialty and general dentistry. This comprises the majority of the didactic activity.

The clinical phase of the program comprises the bulk of the curriculum. Approximately 80% of resident time is spent in the Dental Service Clinic.

At the completion of the program, residents are well-trained hospital dentists. They have a good command of general dentistry, are confident of their abilities, and know their limitations. The program provides them with a reasonable basis for future professional development in general dentistry or specialty training.