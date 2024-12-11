PB-RNR (Post Baccalaureate – Registered Nurse Residency) PROGRAM

This 12-month accredited program by the CCNE offers entry-level BSN nurses valuable didactic and clinical experiences while caring for Veterans in areas like ICU, PACU, and OR. The first year post-graduation is crucial for establishing a nursing career. VA Providence residents progress in responsibility throughout the program and are not part of core staffing, fostering a positive learning environment. Graduates can apply for hospital positions, with 100% of those who applied within the VA Health Care System securing jobs.