PB-RNR (Post Baccalaureate – Registered Nurse Residency) PROGRAM
This 12-month accredited program by the CCNE offers entry-level BSN nurses valuable didactic and clinical experiences while caring for Veterans in areas like ICU, PACU, and OR. The first year post-graduation is crucial for establishing a nursing career. VA Providence residents progress in responsibility throughout the program and are not part of core staffing, fostering a positive learning environment. Graduates can apply for hospital positions, with 100% of those who applied within the VA Health Care System securing jobs.
Eligibility Requirements
- United States citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or MSN applying for a FIRST RN role.
- Minimum grade point average: 3.00
- Current, unrestricted RN license or NCLEX scheduled Before July 1, 2023
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting August/September 2023
To Apply:
- Resume, Cover Letter
- Personal statement—300 words “The VA Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee Program interests me because...”
- Unofficial transcripts (Official Upon Request)
- Three letters of support (Upon Request): two Faculty, (one must be from clinical faculty) and one professional. All letters of support must be on official college or business letterhead
Important Dates:
Residency start dates are March and August.
Applications for March start will be accepted through the end of November.
Applications for August start will be accepted through the end of April.
For more information:
Sara Leatherbee at Sara.Leatherbee@va.gov
VA Providence Health Care System, 7th Fl
830 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908