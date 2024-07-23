GI Bill enrollment verification FAQs
You’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to receive your GI Bill benefit payments. Your enrollment verification helps avoid overpayments that you would need to pay back later.
Do I need to verify my enrollment?
For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits: You’ll need to verify your enrollment if you get monthly housing allowance or kicker payments.
Both of these must be true for you:
- You’re enrolled in an institution of higher learning or a non-college degree program, like training for HVAC repair or truck driving, and
- You’re enrolled half-time or more
You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you’re completing an apprenticeship, or on-the-job, flight, or correspondence training.
For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: You’ll need to verify your enrollment if both of these are true for you:
- You’re enrolled in an institution of higher learning or a non-college degree program, like training for HVAC repair or truck driving, and
- You’re enrolled half-time or more
You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you’re completing an apprenticeship, or on-the-job, flight, or correspondence training.
If you don’t verify your enrollment
For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits: We’ll pause your monthly benefit payments after 2 consecutive months of not verifying your enrollment.
For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: We won’t send your monthly benefits payment if you don’t verify your enrollment.
When do I verify my enrollment?
You’ll need to verify your enrollment at the end of every month after your school starts. For example, if your school starts on August 5, you’ll need to verify your enrollment on or after August 31.
If you were enrolled in school for any part of the month, you’ll need to verify your enrollment for that month. For example, if your school ends on May 5, you’ll need to verify your enrollment for the month of May on or after May 5.
How do I check my enrollment information?
Sign in to our online tool to check your enrollment information.
Check your enrollment information online
You can also check your enrollment information on your education decision letter.
Find out how to get a copy of your decision letter
If your enrollment information is incorrect
Ask your School Certifying Official (SCO) to update your information as soon as possible.
Note: You can use our GI Bill Comparison Tool to search for your school and find your SCO.
When will I get my monthly benefit payment?
For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits: We process your benefit payment on the first day of every month. It can take up to 5 days to arrive.
If you get your monthly benefit payment before verifying your enrollment, you should still verify your enrollment. We pause your monthly benefit payments after 2 consecutive months of not verifying your enrollment.
For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: We process your benefit payment after you verify your enrollment. It can take up to 5 days to arrive.
If you don’t get your monthly benefit payment after 5 days
You can contact us through Ask VA to ask about your benefit payment.
Or, you can call us at 1-
How do I change my contact information for verifying my enrollment?
You can change your contact information in either of these ways:
- Contact us through Ask VA
- Call us at 1-
(TTY: 711). If you live outside of the U.S., call us at 001- .
For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: You can also sign in to our online tool to change your contact information and direct deposit information.
Change your information online
Note: You can’t change your contact information for verifying your enrollment in your VA.gov profile.
What if I have more questions about verifying my enrollment?
You can get answers to your questions in either of these ways:
- Contact us through Ask VA
- Call us at 1-
(TTY: 711). If you live outside of the U.S., call us at 001- .
Other questions you may have about verifying your enrollment for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
How do I change the way I verify my enrollment?
You can switch to verifying your enrollment on VA.gov, through Ask VA, or by phone at any time. If you’re currently verifying your enrollment by text or email, we’ll continue to send you monthly texts or emails until you opt out.
If you want to start verifying your enrollment by text or email, you’ll need to make a request in one of these ways:
- Contact us through Ask VA
- Call us at 1-
(TTY: 711). If you live outside of the U.S., call us at 001- .
- Reply Start to the original text message we sent you asking if you want to verify your enrollment by text.
Can I use an online messaging service to verify my enrollment by text?
No. You can’t use an online messaging service, like Google Voice or WhatsApp.
Will I need to provide any personal information to verify my enrollment by text?
No. You’ll never need to provide any personal information by text.
If I pause my program or take a break from school, do I need to opt in to verify my enrollment by text again?
No. You don’t need to opt in to verify your enrollment by text again. We’ll send you a text when you restart your program or school.