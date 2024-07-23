GI Bill enrollment verification FAQs

Do I need to verify my enrollment?

For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits: You’ll need to verify your enrollment if you get monthly housing allowance or kicker payments.

Both of these must be true for you:

You’re enrolled in an institution of higher learning or a non-college degree program, like training for HVAC repair or truck driving, and

You’re enrolled half-time or more

You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you’re completing an apprenticeship, or on-the-job, flight, or correspondence training.

For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: You’ll need to verify your enrollment if both of these are true for you:

You’re enrolled in an institution of higher learning or a non-college degree program, like training for HVAC repair or truck driving, and

You’re enrolled half-time or more

You don’t need to verify your enrollment if you’re completing an apprenticeship, or on-the-job, flight, or correspondence training.

If you don’t verify your enrollment

For Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits: We’ll pause your monthly benefit payments after 2 consecutive months of not verifying your enrollment.

For Montgomery GI Bill benefits: We won’t send your monthly benefits payment if you don’t verify your enrollment.