How to file a CHAMPVA claim

What to know before you file a CHAMPVA claim

In most cases, your provider should file your CHAMPVA claim for you. We’ll then pay the provider directly for the part of your care that we cover.

If you get care from a provider who doesn’t accept CHAMPVA or you go to an out-of-network pharmacy, you’ll need to pay out of pocket and then file a claim for reimbursement.

Time limits for filing a claim

You must file your claim within 1 year of when you received the care.

If you stayed in a hospital for care, you must file your claim within 1 year of when you left the hospital.