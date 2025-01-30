Physician and Nurse Recruitment

About us:

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System stands as a tribute to the Veterans we serve. Located in a historic lumbering town, Saginaw MI is a culturally eclectic city with a booming medical education community. As the northernmost VA Medical Center in Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), our facility has the privilege of providing care services to more than 40,000 Veterans living in 35 counties in the central and northern regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Becoming a member of our team as a Physician, Advanced Provider or Nurse will allow you to fulfil President Lincoln’s promise through our mission.

Our Mission is to care for those “who shall have born the battle” and for their families, caregivers, and survivors. Our core values focus our minds on our mission of caring and guide our actions toward service to others.