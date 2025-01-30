Physician and Nurse Recruitment
The VA Saginaw Healthcare system has locations throughout Northern and Mid-Michigan. The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center can be found in the beautiful Great Lakes Bay Region, this region is comprised of six unique cities. Enjoy America’s longest canopy walk in Whiting Forest Midland or visit the world's largest Christmas store in Little Bavaria Frankenmuth, find antique treasures in Bay City or visit the gorgeous art deco Temple Theater in Downtown Saginaw. The MBS International Airport is just a short 24-minute drive from the station linking you to family, fun and limitless adventure.
About us:
The VA Saginaw Healthcare System stands as a tribute to the Veterans we serve. Located in a historic lumbering town, Saginaw MI is a culturally eclectic city with a booming medical education community. As the northernmost VA Medical Center in Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), our facility has the privilege of providing care services to more than 40,000 Veterans living in 35 counties in the central and northern regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Becoming a member of our team as a Physician, Advanced Provider or Nurse will allow you to fulfil President Lincoln’s promise through our mission.
Our Mission is to care for those “who shall have born the battle” and for their families, caregivers, and survivors. Our core values focus our minds on our mission of caring and guide our actions toward service to others.
Our locations
Locations | VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan.
Heathre VanRiper MSA
Physician/Provider Recruiter
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: heathre.vanriper@va.gov
Kristine Rodgers MSN, RN, CHCR
Nurse Recruiter, Nurse Honor Guard Chair
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: Kristine.Rodgers@va.gov