VA-BRAVE Study

What is this study? The name of this research study is “Comparative Effectiveness of Two

Formulations of Buprenorphine for Treating Opioid Use Disorder in Veterans (VA-BRAVE)”. This study

is being done so the VA can advance the treatment options for Veterans who face challenges

managing their use of opioids. The purpose of this large study is to understand if buprenorphine, a

medication used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), given in a monthly injection form (a shot given

under the skin) works the same as or better than when it is taken daily by mouth (a pill or film held

under the tongue). The VA currently uses both forms of buprenorphine to treat OUD. The oral form

is taken every day. Injectable buprenorphine is given by a medical provider once every 28 days.



Who is eligible to participate in this study? Veterans over the age of 18 who face challenges

managing their use of opioids may be eligible. The study team will conduct several screening tests

(blood work, physical exam, interview) to determine whether an interested Veteran would be

eligible to participate.



What if someone is interested in participating? Veterans who are eligible and consent to

participate will have a 50:50 chance of being assigned to receive either oral or injectable

buprenorphine. Once enrolled, participants will come to the VA approximately every other week for

one year. During these visits participants will answer questions about their health symptoms,

complete some questionnaires, and provide blood/urine specimens. Participants will be given their

study medication once a month. Veterans who participate in the study will be compensated for their

time and travel.



Participation in this study is completely voluntary and a Veteran’s decision to participate or not will

have no impact on their VA healthcare or other benefits. All information is kept confidential.



Interested in learning more? If you or another Veteran are interested in learning more, please call

us at