Flu Vaccination Clinics (2024-2025)
Protect yourself. Protect your family. Protect your community. Get your flu shot.
Be a Flu Fighter!
Starting Monday, September 16th, 2024, all enrolled Veterans at the Salisbury VA Health Care System will have the opportunity to receive a free flu shot.
There are multiple opportunities to receive your flu shot:
Option 1: Scheduled appointments. If you already have a scheduled appointment, you may receive your flu shot at that time.
Option 2: During in-patient hospitalization. You may ask for or be offered a flu shot before being discharged from the hospital.
Option 3: Flu Shot “Walk-In” at your Primary Care Clinic. Walk-in Flu shots will be available at all Salisbury VA facilities. No appointment required.
Option 4: Community Care Network: Beginning September 2024, eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.
The provider must be part of VA’s community care network:
- Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies.
- Many urgent care locations offer walk-in care.
- Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program.
- If you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
Who can get a flu shot at a community provider?
You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:
You are enrolled in the VA health care system
AND
- You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months
How do I know if I am eligible?
- Call 800-MyVA411
- Or call your local VA facility
NOTE: Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
Step 1: Press 1 (for urgent care information)
Step 2: Press 3 (for urgent care information)
Step 3: Press 1 (to check urgent care eligibility)
The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.
To view facilities within Salisbury VA Health Care System visit our locations page. To locate a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy near you, use the VA Locator here.