Flu Vaccination Clinics (2024-2025)

Be a Flu Fighter!

Starting Monday, September 16th, 2024, all enrolled Veterans at the Salisbury VA Health Care System will have the opportunity to receive a free flu shot.

There are multiple opportunities to receive your flu shot:

Option 1: Scheduled appointments. If you already have a scheduled appointment, you may receive your flu shot at that time.

Option 2: During in-patient hospitalization. You may ask for or be offered a flu shot before being discharged from the hospital.

Option 3: Flu Shot “Walk-In” at your Primary Care Clinic. Walk-in Flu shots will be available at all Salisbury VA facilities. No appointment required.

Option 4: Community Care Network: Beginning September 2024, eligible Veterans can choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get their flu shot.

The provider must be part of VA’s community care network: