Department of Veterans Affairs of Salt Lake City at the Utah Air Show Vet Fest at Warriors Over the Wasatch When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 10:30 am – 5:00 pm MT Repeats Where: Vehicles must enter through Hill's West Gate or North Gate Hill Air Force Base, UT Cost: Free





When you come out to watch the high-flying thrills of the Utah Air Show: Warriors over the Wasatch at Hill Air Force Base June 29 & 30, make sure you stop by the Department of Veterans Affairs of Salt Lake City booth.

Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn more about the resources offered at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Veterans Benefits Regional Office, and VA Vet Centers . At the event, you can:

Learn more about the PACT Act.

File a benefits claim with VBA.

Enroll for VA Healthcare.

Learn more about the programs here at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

Learn more about programs offered by VA Vet Centers.

For FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS), regarding the air show head to 2024 Air Show FAQ.pdf (af.mil)