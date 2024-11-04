American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop
Holiday Gift Shop
When:
Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Building 8 Multipurpose Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.
Monday, Dec. 2, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, Multipurpose Center (Campus Map Here)
Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select up to 5 total Christmas gift at no charge for the following: themselves, spouse/partner, and family members.
Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.
Shipping is no longer available.