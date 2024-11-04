Skip to Content

Due to August 25 flood at the main medical center, some services have moved. Please check-in at the desk in main lobby before proceeding to your appointment.

 

American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Gift Shop

Holiday Gift Shop

When:

Mon. Dec 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Building 8 Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Annual American Legion Auxiliary Gift Shop.

Monday, Dec. 2, 9 am to 3 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9 am to 3 pm
Building 8, Multipurpose Center (Campus Map Here)

Opportunity for outpatient clinic or hospitalized Veterans in financial need to select up to 5 total Christmas gift at no charge for the following:  themselves, spouse/partner, and family members.

Gifts will be available immediately to be taken at time of selection.

Shipping is no longer available.

Other VA events

Last updated: