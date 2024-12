VA Salt Lake City Health Care System hosts Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week events

PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY , UT — VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is hosting Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 18-22.

We have a few events geared towards Veterans and offer a visual backdrop to our media partners. Subject matter experts from our Food Security and Homeless programs, as well as Veterans, will be available for interview.

What: 2024 Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week at VA Salt Lake City

Who: Speak to a local community subject matter experts, Veterans who depend on the programs, and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System staff are available for interview.

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.: Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Fair, morning session

12:00 P.M. – 1:30 P.M.: Healthy Teaching Kitchen Competition

1:30 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.: Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Fair, afternoon session

Where: Building 8, Multipurpose Center of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, 500 South Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT



Event Links:

Nov. 20: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Resource Fair

Nov. 21: Faces of Hunger & Homelessness Professional Panel



The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System consists of the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City and 10 community clinics across Utah, Idaho and Nevada. We provide health care to over 70,000 eligible Veterans across 125,000 square miles of the intermountain west.