Sheridan VA Health Care System recognizes caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month

November 15, 2024

Sheridan , WY — VA provides unique support and resources for caregivers.

Sheridan VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) recognizes National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.”

Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran—spouses, parents, children, siblings or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

Sheridan VA recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.

Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits and maximize available resources.

“In the Sheridan VA Health Care System, we believe resources that care for the whole caregiver, including their individual goals, are as critical as their support to injured and ill Veterans.” said Curt Merriam, Caregiver Support Program Manager. “Our Caregiver Support Program team is committed to helping caregivers live full lives by focusing on their whole well-being.”

Caregivers are invited to learn more about VA’s Caregiver Support Program or by calling 307-675-7277.