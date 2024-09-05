Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Survivors of trauma may experience particularly distressing emotions at certain times or because of current events. For example, public discussion and media coverage related to sexual assault, harassment, physical violence and other issues may bring up painful memories and feelings for MST survivors. Increasingly, many Veterans and Service members have been speaking out about their experiences. Discussion and sharing about the reality of these experiences is important; and, it is often still emotionally painful to hear.

Harassment and discrimination related to race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender can also affect healing from MST. For some survivors, learning about violence and harassment motivated by sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia or other hatred can lead to distressing thoughts like, “It could have been me,” or images of their own unwanted sexual experiences or experiences of harassment or discrimination.

During stressful times, you may notice more sudden, strong emotions; trouble concentrating; poor sleep or nightmares; feeling helpless, anxious, or depressed; or other changes. If you are feeling increased distress, please take your reactions seriously.

Here are some coping strategies that may help: