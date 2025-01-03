Relationship Health and Safety

Couples counseling

Through couples therapy, partners develop communication skills to navigate complex issues. The therapist’s job is to create a space for listening and mutual understanding, not to pass judgment or control your relationship. Licensed therapists at the VA offer a range of treatment modalities to help couples strengthen their relationships.

Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy

For couples experiencing high conflict, Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy can be very beneficial. IBCT’s main objective is to improve communication and build a secure emotional connection in the relationship while promoting emotional acceptance.

Warrior to Soulmate

Warrior to Soulmate helps couples reconnect spiritually and romantically. The VA Chaplaincy’s PAIRS Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM) program aims to quickly enhance wellness by strengthening Veterans’ relationships with significant others. This evidence-based group program provides intensive training to build crucial skills for strong, resilient, and fulfilling relationships. Check out Warrior to Soul Mate (w2sm.com)

Strength at Home for Couples

Strength at Home for Couples is a group for partners to connect, share experiences, and realize that relationship difficulties are common. This group consists of 8 weekly sessions with other couples. Learn more about one couple’s experience with Strength at Home.

Healthy Relationship Groups

These groups are designed to provide you with space to learn about healthy relationships and develop skills to help you cultivate healthy relationship behaviors.