PACT Act Claims Clinic & Veterans Resource Fair
Join in-person to learn more about PACT Act-related benefits and your VA healthcare.
When:
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
9939 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, family members, and survivors are encouraged to join South Texas VA and apply for PACT Act-related benefits at the next PACT Act Claims Clinic and Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, August 15 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Many VA health services and programs will have representatives available to assist attendees with questions about their healthcare. South Texas VA services include:
- Caregiver Support Program
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- Fisher House
- Homeless Veteran Program
- Patient Advocacy
- and more!
Visit www.va.gov/PACT for additional information about this law and how it expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.