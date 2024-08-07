PACT Act Claims Clinic & Veterans Resource Fair

Join in-person to learn more about PACT Act-related benefits and your VA healthcare.

When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 9939 State Highway 151 San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





Veterans, family members, and survivors are encouraged to join South Texas VA and apply for PACT Act-related benefits at the next PACT Act Claims Clinic and Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, August 15 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Many VA health services and programs will have representatives available to assist attendees with questions about their healthcare. South Texas VA services include:

Caregiver Support Program

Enrollment & Eligibility

Fisher House

Homeless Veteran Program

Patient Advocacy

and more!

Visit www.va.gov/PACT for additional information about this law and how it expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

