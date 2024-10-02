Skip to Content

Veteran COVID Vaccine Clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

The updated COVID vaccination is offered to enrolled Veterans

When:

Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

Enrolled Veterans can receive an updated COVID vaccine during this walk-in clinic at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Learn more about receiving a COVID vaccine by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For additional information, visit COVID-19 Updates

