Veteran COVID Vaccine Clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

The updated COVID vaccination is offered to enrolled Veterans

When: Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





Enrolled Veterans can receive an updated COVID vaccine during this walk-in clinic at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Lobby, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn more about receiving a COVID vaccine by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For additional information, visit COVID-19 Updates.

